Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Toyota, Mazda nearing capital partnership deal for possible establishment of JV U.S. auto plant, joint development of electric vehicle technologies - Nikkei

* Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp are negotiating on the premise that Toyota will take a roughly 5 percent stake in Mazda - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2wpAbhk) Further company coverage: