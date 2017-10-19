FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements
#Auto Manufacturing
October 19, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp :

* Toyota Motor Corporation issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

* Says confirmed that affected aluminum plates were used in construction of hoods, rear hatch, front door hinge components of certain vehicles‍​

* Says ongoing, initial phase of investigation has been focused on aluminum plates based on information received from Kobe Steel on Oct. 8

* Says aluminum plates satisfy regulatory standards, co’s internal standards for safety, durability performance requirements in affected vehicles

* Says outside of investigation, co continues efforts to identify full impact of all of Kobe Steel's announcements to date Source text: toyota.us/2yCVdxC Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
