BRIEF-Toys R Us Inc files for voluntary Chapter 11 petitions
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 19, 2017 / 3:48 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Toys R Us Inc files for voluntary Chapter 11 petitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) -

* Toys R Us Inc commences court-supervised processes to implement financial restructuring

* Toys R Us Inc - Files voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in u.s. And intends to seek protection under CCAA in Canada

* Toys R Us Inc - Operations outside U.S. And Canada not included in proceedings

* Toys R Us Inc - Company receives commitment of over $3.0 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations

* Toys R Us Inc - Co, certain units voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for eastern district of Virginia in Richmond

* Toys R Us Inc - Canadian subsidiary intends to seek protection in parallel proceedings under companies’ creditors arrangement act in Ontario superior court of justice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

