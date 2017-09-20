Sept 20 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* Toys R US Inc receives court approval of “first day” motions to support business operations

* Toys R US Inc - c‍ourt enters order providing interim access up to $2.2 billion in debtor-in-possession financing​

* Toys R US Inc - ‍also received authorization to continue payment of employee wages and benefits and to honor customer programs​

* Toys R US Inc - intends to pay vendors in full under normal terms for goods and services provided after filing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: