FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toys R US receives court approval of "first day" motions to support business operations
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 10:10 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Toys R US receives court approval of "first day" motions to support business operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* Toys R US Inc receives court approval of “first day” motions to support business operations

* Toys R US Inc - c‍ourt enters order providing interim access up to $2.2 billion in debtor-in-possession financing​

* Toys R US Inc - ‍also received authorization to continue payment of employee wages and benefits and to honor customer programs​

* Toys R US Inc - intends to pay vendors in full under normal terms for goods and services provided after filing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.