BRIEF-TP ICAP says ‍outlook for Q4 revenue remains challenging

Nov 3 (Reuters) - TP ICAP PLC:

* TP ICAP PLC IS TODAY ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE IN RELATION TO PERIOD FROM 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍REVENUE IN Q3 TO SEPTEMBER 2017 OF £420M WAS 3% HIGHER THAN £406M PRO FORMA REVENUE FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍YEAR TO DATE (JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER) REVENUE OF £1,345M WAS 9% HIGHER THAN £1,234M PRO FORMA REVENUE FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍REVENUE HAS SHOWN MODEST GROWTH IN QUARTER DESPITE MIXED MARKET CONDITIONS, MARKED BY ONGOING LOW LEVELS OF VOLATILITY​

* ‍GLOBAL BROKING REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR, AND 1% HIGHER YEAR TO DATE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍MARKET CONDITIONS WERE PARTICULARLY CHALLENGING FOR OUR POWER AND COMMODITIES BUSINESSES IN QUARTER ENDED SEPT​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR Q4 REVENUE REMAINS CHALLENGING REFLECTING CURRENT TRADING CONDITIONS COMPARED WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN LAST QUARTER OF 2016

* ‍ANDREW BADDELEY, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IS STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍ROBIN STEWART, DEPUTY CFO, WILL TAKE UP ROLE ON AN INTERIM BASIS​ SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)