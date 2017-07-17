FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TPG Growth and Liberty Global launch independent television studio, Platform One Media
July 17, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-TPG Growth and Liberty Global launch independent television studio, Platform One Media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* TPG Growth and Liberty Global launch independent television studio, platform one media

* Platform One Media​ says ‍TPG Growth will fund their investment through evolution media, an investment partnership with CAA and participant media

* Platform One Media​ says ‍Liberty Global will initially be taking a minority equity stake in business, attributed to Liberty Global Group​

* Platform One Media- ‍additional terms of investment were not disclosed ​

* Platform One Media - ‍Courtney Conte, who most recently served as president of Slingshot Global Media, will be COO and president of Platform One Media​

* Platform One Media​ says ‍Katie O'Connell Marsh, former CEO of gaumont television, has been appointed CEO ​

* Platform One Media​ says ‍most recently, O'Connell Marsh was head of global live action television for dreamworks animation​

* Platform One - ‍Elisa Ellis, who served as head of creative for live action television division of dreamworks animation to join co as chief creative officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

