8 days ago
BRIEF-TPG Specialty co-CEO Michael Fishman intends to step down
August 4, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-TPG Specialty co-CEO Michael Fishman intends to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending-on Aug. 3, 2017, co announced Michael Fishman intends to step down from his position as co-CEO of co on or about Dec. 31, 2017

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - Fishman will continue to serve as a director of company and as a member of company's investment review committee

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - following the change, Joshua Easterly will serve as sole chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEOL5qdCYY] Further company coverage:

