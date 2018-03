March 8 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc:

* TPI TO COLLABORATE WITH NAVISTAR TO DESIGN AND BUILD AN ALL-COMPOSITE CLASS 8 TRUCK

* TPI COMPOSITES - ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NAVISTAR, INC. TO DESIGN AND DEVELOP A CLASS 8 TRUCK COMPRISED OF A COMPOSITE TRACTOR AND FRAME RAILS​