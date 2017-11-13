FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from phase 1 trial of TRC102, Fludara
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 13, 2017 / 9:38 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from phase 1 trial of TRC102, Fludara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from phase 1 trial of trc102 and fludara® in patients with advanced hematologic malignancy published in oncotarget

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals -‍in trial, 4 of 17 patients experienced partial response to treatment, eight additional patients (8/17, 47%) had stable disease​

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals -‍in trial, combination of trc102,fludara produced evidence of tumor DNA damage that appeared to correlate with antitumor activity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.