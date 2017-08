BRIEF-Tractor Supply Company Q2 earnings per share $1.25

July 26 (Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co

* Tractor Supply Company reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.25

* Q2 sales $2.02 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.02 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tractor Supply Co qtrly comparable store sales increased 2.2%

* Tractor Supply Co sees fiscal 2017 net sales $7.13 billion - $7.19 billion

* Tractor Supply Co sees 2017 comparable store sales 1.1% - 1.7%

* Tractor Supply Co sees 2017 earnings per diluted share $3.22 - $3.27

* Tractor Supply Co sees fiscal 2017 ca capital expenditures $ 250 million - $270 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $7.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S