Nov 29 (Reuters) - Trade Works Co Ltd

* Says co’s stock began listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on Nov. 29

* Says co’s third biggest shareholder, kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd ’s stock in the co is diluted to 9.8 percent from 12.2 percent on Nov. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XkfP8r; goo.gl/bQSAF3

