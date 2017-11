Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd

* TRADEHOLD LTD - ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 169% TO 3.5 PENCE​

* TRADEHOLD LTD - ‍HY REVENUE 165.5% UP AT £55.5 MILLION​

* TRADEHOLD LTD - ‍HY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE UP 34% TO 124.1 PENCE​

* TRADEHOLD LTD -HY ‍TOTAL ASSETS UP 161.7% TO £994 MILLION​

* TRADEHOLD LTD - ‍"MAIN MARKETS IN WHICH TRADEHOLD OPERATES - UK AND SOUTH AFRICA - CONTINUE TO BE IN A STATE OF FLUX"​