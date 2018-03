Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd:

* TRADEHOLD LTD - EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESTRUCTURE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE BY NO LATER THAN 31 MAY 2018

* TRADEHOLD LTD - COMPANY HAS RESOLVED TO NOT PROCEED WITH LISTING OF NGUNI PROPERTY FUND ON NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE