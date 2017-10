Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd

* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 25.5 PCT AND 40.5 PCT​

* ‍TANGIBLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 45.5 PCT AND 60.5 PCT​