Dec 27 (Reuters) - Trader Media East Ltd:

* UNIT PRONTO MEDIA HOLDING (PMH) HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH HEADHUNTER TO SELL ASSETS OF ITS ONLINE RESOURCE “JOB.RU”

* EXPECT DEAL TO BE CLOSED ON SECOND WEEK OF JANUARY, 2018

* GROUP EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY AND REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS OF PMH