Feb 14 (Reuters) - Trading Emissions Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCE SALE OF ITS REMAINING SOLAR OPERATING SUBSIDIARY, SOLAR ENERGY ITALIA 1 SRL​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SEI1, AFTER ALLOWING FOR TRANSACTION AND OTHER COSTS, ARE ESTIMATED TO BE EUR7.97 MILLION​