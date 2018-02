BRIEF-Trafalgar New Homes announces acquisition of Beaufort Homes Ltd​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Trafalgar New Homes Plc:

* ‍TRAFALGAR (AIM: TRAF), AIM QUOTED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY DEVELOPER OPERATING IN SOUTHEAST ENGLAND, ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BEAUFORT HOMES LIMITED​

* ‍CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE SATISFIED THROUGH ISSUE OF 186,815,190 ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY ( “CONSIDERATION SHARES”) TO OWNERS OF BEAUFORT HOMES.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Clara Denina)