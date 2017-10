Oct 20 (Reuters) - TRAINERS’ HOUSE OYJ:

* CHANGES 2017 GUIDANCE‍​

* EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE TO BE ON 2016 LEVEL AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY TO BE WEAKER THAN IN 2016‍​

* PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED 2017 REVENUE TO IMPROVE SOMEWHAT FROM 2016 AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY ON 2016 LEVEL‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)