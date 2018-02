Feb 14 (Reuters) - Trakopolis IoT Corp:

* TRAKOPOLIS SECURES USD $3.5 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK

* TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP - PROCEEDS FROM TERM LOAN WILL BE USED TO PREPAY AND RETIRE CO'S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS WITH B.E.S.T. FUNDS