BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta respond to notice of termination for south hedland power purchase agreement

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp

* Transalta And Transalta Renewables respond to notice of termination for the South Hedland Power Purchase Agreement received from Fortescue Metals Group

* Transalta - Co’s unit, Tec Hedland PTY Ltd, got notice of termination of South Hedland Power Purchase Agreement from unit of Fortescue Metals Group

* Transalta Corp - ‍PPA allows FMG to terminate agreement if power station has not reached commercial operation within a specified time period​

* Transalta Corp - FMG continues to be of view that South Hedland Power Station has yet to achieve commercial operation

* Transalta Corp - Co, Transalta Renewables confident all conditions required to establish commercial operations achieved under terms of PPA