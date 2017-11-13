FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta respond to notice of termination for south hedland power purchase agreement
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 13, 2017 / 1:38 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta respond to notice of termination for south hedland power purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp

* Transalta And Transalta Renewables respond to notice of termination for the South Hedland Power Purchase Agreement received from Fortescue Metals Group

* Transalta - Co’s unit, Tec Hedland PTY Ltd, got notice of termination of South Hedland Power Purchase Agreement from unit of Fortescue Metals Group

* Transalta Corp - ‍PPA allows FMG to terminate agreement if power station has not reached commercial operation within a specified time period​

* Transalta Corp - FMG continues to be of view that South Hedland Power Station has yet to achieve commercial operation

* Transalta Corp - Co, Transalta Renewables confident all conditions required to establish commercial operations achieved under terms of PPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
