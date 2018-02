BRIEF-Transalta Renewables Acquires Two U.S. Wind Projects

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc:

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TWO U.S. WIND PROJECTS

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC - ‍TOTAL COST OF 2 PROJECTS IS ESTIMATED TO BE $240 MILLION, OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY 70% WILL BE FUNDED IN 2018, REMAINDER IN 2019​

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC - WILL FUND ACQUISITION AND CONSTRUCTION COSTS USING ITS EXISTING LIQUIDITY AND TAX EQUITY​

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC - ‍COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE FOR 2 PROJECTS EXPECTED DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019​

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC - DEAL IS ‍ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE​