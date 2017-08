July 28 (Reuters) - TransAlta Renewables Inc -

* TransAlta Renewables announces commissioning of the South Hedland power station and a 7pct dividend increase

* Approved an increase in dividend of $0.06 per year or approximately 7pct

* TransAlta Renewables Inc says South Hedland power station is expected to contribute approximately $80 million of EBITDA on an annualized basis