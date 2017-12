BRIEF-TransAlta To Accelerate Transition To Gas And Renewables Generation

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp:

* TRANSALTA - BOARD HAS APPROVED ADDITIONAL ELEMENTS TO ACCELERATE TRANSITION TO GAS AND RENEWABLES GENERATION

* TRANSALTA - TO ACCELERATE CONVERSION OF SUNDANCE UNITS 3 TO 6, KEEPHILLS UNITS 1 AND 2 FROM COAL-FIRED TO GAS-FIRED GENERATION IN 2021-2022

* TRANSALTA - COAL-FIRED PLANTS OPERATED BY CO, ONCE CONVERTED TO GAS, ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE ABLE TO RUN THROUGH TO 2031-2039

* TRANSALTA CORP - MOTHBALLING TEMPORARILY A COMBINATION OF SUNDANCE UNITS IN 2018 AND 2019

* TRANSALTA CORP - SUNDANCE UNITS 3 TO 6 WILL RE-ENTER MARKET STARTING IN 2020

* TRANSALTA - FOR 2018, EXPECT ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW TO BE IN-LINE WITH 2017 EXPECTED ANNUAL FCF

* TRANSALTA - CO ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION PLAN & WILL HAVE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY OVER NEXT 3 YEARS

* TRANSALTA CORP SEES 2018 FFO $725 MILLION TO $800 MILLION

* TRANSALTA CORP SEES 2018 FFO $725 MILLION TO $800 MILLION

* TRANSALTA CORP SEES 2018 SUSTAINING CAPITAL $215 MILLION TO $235 MILLION