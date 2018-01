Jan 16 (Reuters) - Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd:

* TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO MARKET THE COMPANY AND PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRILLING PROGRAM & PROSPECTS IN THE THRACE BASIN

* TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM - THERE IS NO ASSURANCE THAT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS WILL RESULT IN COMPANY COMPLETING A SALE OF COMPANY OR ITS ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: