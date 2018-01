Jan 18 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* TRANSCANADA CONFIRMS COMMERCIAL SUPPORT FOR KEYSTONE XL

* TRANSCANADA - SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED KEYSTONE XL OPEN SEASON, SECURING ABOUT 500,000 BARRELS PER DAY OF FIRM, 20 YEAR COMMITMENTS

* TRANSCANADA - INTEREST IN KEYSTONE XL PROJECT “REMAINS STRONG”

* TRANSCANADA - CO TO LOOK TO CONTINUE TO SECURE ADDITIONAL LONG-TERM CONTRACTED VOLUMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: