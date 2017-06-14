FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Transcanada invests $2 bln to expand NGTL system capacity
June 14, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Transcanada invests $2 bln to expand NGTL system capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* Transcanada invests $2 billion to expand NGTL system capacity

* Transcanada Corp - will move forward with a new $2 billion expansion program on its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd system

* Transcanada Corp - ‍Transcanada will engage communities and indigenous peoples as part of expansion​

* Transcanada Corp - applications for various projects will be filed with national energy board starting in Q4 of 2017

* Transcanada Corp - construction is expected to start in early 2019, with initial projects expected to be in service in Q4 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

