FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transcanada reports Q3 EPS c$0.70
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 9, 2017 / 12:46 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Transcanada reports Q3 EPS c$0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada reports solid third quarter 2017 financial results; diversified, low-risk business strategy continues to drive performance

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.70

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍​ revenues $3,242 million versus $3,632 million

* ‍Expect an estimated $1 billion after-tax non-cash charge will be recorded in Q4 2017​

* ‍Expect to bring $1.6 billion Leach Xpress Project in service in early January 2018​

* ‍Reviewing approximate $1.3 billion carrying value of projects, including AFUDC capitalized since inception​

* ‍Looking forward, anticipate continued “solid” performance as over 95 pct EBITDA is expected from regulated or long-term contracted assets​

* All currencies are Canadian ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.