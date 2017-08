July 20 (Reuters) - TRANSCONTAINER:

* Q2 CONTAINER TRANSPORTATION ON ALL ROUTES 436,400 TWENTY-FOOT EQUIVALENT UNITS (TEU), UP 14.2 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q2 CONTAINER TRANSPORTATION ON DOMESTIC ROUTES 226,000 TEU, UP 0.8 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q2 IMPORT CONTAINER TRANSPORTATION 77,400 TEU, UP 48.8 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q2 EXPORT CONTAINER TRANSPORTATION 102,800 TEU, UP 14.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO