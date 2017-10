Sept 14 (Reuters) - TRANSCONTAINER:

* SAYS APPROVES TO SPIN OFF COMPANY‘S TANK-CONTAINER TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS INTO A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY

* SAYS THIS BUSINESS WILL BE FURTHER DEVELOPED ON BASIS OF EXISTING COMPANY‘S SUBSIDIARY TRANSCONTAINER FINANCE

* SAYS APPROVES AN INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL OF SUBSIDIARY BY UP TO RUB 613 MILLION