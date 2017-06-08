FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 8, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* Transcontinental Inc announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenues went from $497.2 million in Q2 of 2016 to $498.7 million in Q2 of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.60

* Considering additional contribution from expanded agreement with Lowe's Canada, we expect a slight increase in revenues from our services to retailers

* Expect to generate significant cash flows and maintain financial position in 2017

* For 2017, in printing division, expect a slight increase in revenues from services to retailers​

* Expect organic growth in revenues and adjusted operating earnings of media sector will remain strong in 2017

* In 2017, newspaper and magazine printing revenues will continue to be affected by a decrease in volume from decrease in circulation

* In 2017, to offset decreases in printing revenue, activities, will benefit in short term from impact of printing plants closure in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.