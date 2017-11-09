FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TransDigm Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.48
November 9, 2017 / 12:36 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-TransDigm Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc

* TransDigm group reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.48

* Q4 earnings per share $2.21 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $923.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $956.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $11.61 to $12.25 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 sales $3.645 billion to $3.725 billion

* FY2018 revenue view $3.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $13.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TransDigm Group Inc - ‍Fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $12.78 to $13.42 per share​

* TransDigm Group Inc sees FY 2018 ‍EBITDA, as defined, in range of $1,805 million to $1,855 million​

* TransDigm - ‍FY 2018 guidance assumes commercial aftermarket & OEM revenues to grow in mid-single-digit percentage range

* TransDigm - ‍FY 2018 guidance assumes defense revenues up in low to mid-single-digit percentage range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

