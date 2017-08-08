FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Transdigm Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.30
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 8, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Transdigm Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Transdigm Group Inc:

* Transdigm Group reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and announces potential financing transaction

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.30

* Q3 earnings per share $3.08

* Q3 sales $907.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $902.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $9.16 to $9.40

* Sees fy 2017 sales $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion

* Transdigm group inc - ‍reaffirms previously stated fiscal 2017 financial guidance.​

* Transdigm group inc - announced its intention to issue a new $1.8 billion first lien term loan.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.28, revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transdigm group inc - to use proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay $1.2 billion of existing tranche c term loans

* Transdigm group inc - also ‍intends to use proceeds, together with cash on hand, to fund potential special dividend in range of $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.