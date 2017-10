Oct 26 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* ‍FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN A PHASE 1/2A TRIAL (ONCOVIRAC) OF NOVEL ONCOLYTIC VIRUS TG6002 IN RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA​

* FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIAL TO DELIVER FIRST READOUTS IN H2 2018