Oct 19 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* Q3 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 1.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT SEPT. 30 EUR 40.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.2 MILLION AT DEC. 31, 2016

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK OF CASH BURN ABOUT 30 MILLION EUROS‍​ IN FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)