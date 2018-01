Jan 17 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* ‍FIRST CHRONIC HEPATITIS B PATIENT DOSED IN CHINA IN A PHASE 1 TRIAL OF T101​

* ‍FIRST DATA READOUT FROM STUDY IS EXPECTED AT BEGINNING OF 2019​

* ‍TRIAL WILL INCLUDE UP TO 36 PATIENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)