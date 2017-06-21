FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transition Metals, Impala Platinum sign a definitive option agreement with North American Palladium
June 21, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Transition Metals, Impala Platinum sign a definitive option agreement with North American Palladium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

* Transition metals corp and impala platinum sign a definitive option agreement with north american palladium on the sunday lake pt-pd project

* Transition metals corp - under terms of agreement, north american palladium has right to acquire a 75% ownership in sunday lake project

* Transition metals corp - to acquire ownership by completing work commitments totaling $4.5 million and making cash payments of $3.5 million over a 5 year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

