BRIEF-Translation Software Firm SDL Sees 8 Pct Rise In 2017 Revenue

Jan 12 (Reuters) - SDL Plc:

* SDL PLC - SDL EXPECTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITA 1 FOR 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY £22 MILLION, AFTER RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITALISATION OF C.£2.5 MILLION

* SDL PLC - 2017 ‍GROUP REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £285 MILLION, WITH GROWTH OF C.8% OVER PRIOR YEAR​

* SDL PLC - NET CASH WAS IN EXCESS OF £22 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

* SDL PLC - GROSS MARGINS IN LANGUAGE SERVICES DIVISION IMPROVED IN SECOND HALF OF 2017

* SDL PLC - GROUP CONTINUES TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO SIGN CERTAIN SOFTWARE DEALS​