Nov 9 (Reuters) - Transmontaigne Partners Lp

* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces termination of common unit offering

* TransMontaigne Partners L.P.-‍termination as current market conditions not conducive for offering on terms in best interests of partnership’s unitholders​

* ‍As a result of such termination, no common units will be sold pursuant to offering​