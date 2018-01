Jan 16 (Reuters) - Transmontaigne Partners Lp:

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCES $0.015 INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP - DECLARED DISTRIBUTION OF $0.77/ UNIT FOR OCT 1, 2017 THROUGH DEC 31, 2017, REPRESENTING $0.015 INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER