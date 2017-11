Nov 8 (Reuters) - Transmontaigne Partners Lp

* Transmontaigne partners L.P. announces public offering of common units

* Says offering 2.50 million common units

* To use proceeds from offering to fund purchase price for two west coast refined products and crude oil storage terminals​