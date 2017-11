Nov 8 (Reuters) - TransMontaigne Partners Lp:

* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces agreement to acquire two west coast refined product and crude oil terminals from Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

* TransMontaigne Partners Lp - deal expected to be financed through proceeds of a common unit offering and cash available from other sources​

* TransMontaigne Partners Lp - deal for a total purchase price of $275 million​