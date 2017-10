Oct 20 (Reuters) - Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc

* REVENUE FOR NINE MONTH TO SEPT 30 AT 56.7 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 41.9 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30 9.04 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 12.78 BILLION NAIRA