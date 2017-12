Dec 20 (Reuters) - Global Ports:

* SAYS ITS SHAREHOLDER, TRANSPORTATION INVESTMENTS HOLDING LIMITED (“TIHL”), THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS 30.75% STAKE IN CO TO DELO

* SAYS SALE IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE BY END OF APRIL 2018 Source text for Eikon:

