Jan 3 (Reuters) - TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE SA :

* RAISES EUR 1.68 MILLION THROUGH BOND ISSUE AND CAPITAL INCREASE

* ISSUES EUR 1.49 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN 2022 WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.28 EUR

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 181,125

* FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES IS 5,512,336

* BOND ISSUE AND CAPITAL INCREASE TO RESTRUCTURE DEBT AND FINANCE DEVELOPMENT