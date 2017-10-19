FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc

* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain “competitive” during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business‍​

* Travelers Companies-in business insurance,expects underlying underwriting margins & combined ratio for rest of 2017 & 2018 to be broadly consistent

* Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins during rest of 2017 to be higher than in same period of 2016

* Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio during remainder of 2017 to be lower than in same period of 2016

* Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins into 2018 will be higher versus same periods of 2017

* Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio into 2018 will be slightly lower versus same periods of 2017

* Travelers Companies Inc - overall, expects retention levels will remain "strong by historical standards" during remainder of 2017 and into 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2zkh8Xq) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.