2 months ago
BRIEF-Travelers results reported in 3 business segments, effective April 1
June 20, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Travelers results reported in 3 business segments, effective April 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* Travelers Companies -effective April 1 co’s results reported in 3 business segments, business insurance, bond & specialty insurance, personal insurance

* Travelers Companies - revised names and descriptions of certain businesses comprising company’s segments and reflected other related changes- SEC filing

* Travelers Companies Inc - reclassifications impacted the presentation of certain historical segment data

* Travelers Companies - reclassification of historical segment information has no effect on co’s previously reported consolidated results of operations Source text: (bit.ly/2tIyaLZ) Further company coverage:

