BRIEF-Travellers International Hotel Group replies to exchange's query

June 14 (Reuters) - Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :

* Refers to PSE's query regarding possible effects of Pagcor order suspending provisional license of co

* "The mall, cinema and newport performing arts theatre are targeted to resume operations on June 15, 2017"‍​

* "It is premature at this point to assess the full impact of the foregoing events"

* Non-gaming areas not affected by the June 2 incident and the Pagcor suspension order continue to be operational