Aug 3 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd

* Travelport Worldwide Ltd - ‍on July 31, 2017, co entered into an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of September 2, 2014​

* Travelport Worldwide Ltd says amendment amends maturity date of revolving credit loans to September 2, 2022​ - SEC filing

* Travelport Worldwide Ltd - ‍amendment increases revolving credit commitments by $25 million