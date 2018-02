BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.37

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd:

* TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ‍$18 MILLION DECREASE IN PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES IN Q4 DUE TO RECENT TAX REFORM ​

* SEES ‍ FY 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $ 210 MILLION - $ 230 MILLION ​

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $573.6 MILLION VERSUS $545.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NET REVENUE $2,535 MILLION - $2,585 MILLION

* SEES ‍FY 2018 ADJUSTED INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 1.34 - $ 1.46​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $566.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44, REVENUE VIEW $2.53 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37