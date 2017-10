Oct 12 (Reuters) - Traverse Energy Ltd

* Traverse Energy Ltd. Announces increase in size of Private Placement financing

* Traverse Energy Ltd - ‍corporation to now issue 11.83 million common shares at $0.46 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $5.4 million​

* Traverse Energy Ltd - ‍intends to use proceeds from private placement to fund a portion of its exploration activities​